Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) announced that it has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction valued at Rs 2.59 crore.
The order involves design, supply, installations, testing, commissioning of ELV raceways and cable tray work at Udaipur Air Terminal, Rajasthan.
The project is to be executed within 6 months from the effective date of the contract.
The total cumulative value of work orders received for the Udaipur Air Terminal project now stands at Rs 56.36 crore.
The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not qualify as a related party transaction.
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 2.81 crore on 49.2% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 55.09 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip tanked 4.99% to settle at Rs 122.30 on Friday, 4 July 2025.
