India's forex reserves rise to USD 690.61 billion

India's forex reserves rise to USD 690.61 billion

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves jumped by USD 4.553 billion to USD 690.617 billion for the week ended May 9 on the back of a steep increase in gold assets, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended May 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 196 million to USD 581.373 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves jumped by USD 4.518 billion to USD 86.337 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 26 million to USD 18.532 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 134 million at USD 4.374 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

