India's forex reserves up $7.6 billion at $638.2 billion

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $7.654 billion to $638.261 billion in the week ended February 7, according to the latest RBI data released on Friday.

For the week ended February 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.422 billion to $544.106 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $1.315 billion to $72.208 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $11 million to $17.878 billion, according to the data.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $71 million at $4.069 billion in the week under review, the RBI data showed.

 

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

