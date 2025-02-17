Business Standard

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Cupid, AGS Transact, RVNL, Swan Energy

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Deepak Nitrite shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Energy said that national company law tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan for the KSK Mahanadi Power Company.

Cupid standalone net profit jumped 25.05% to Rs 11.08 crore on 15.73% increase in total income to Rs 46.35 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the appointment of Aditya Kumar Halwasiya as managing director and chairman of the company.

AGS Transact Technologies reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 194.26 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 15.38 crore in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 43.92% to Rs 209.60 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 373.75 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, the company has reported the resignations of four individuals, effective 14 February 2025. The company's board accepted the resignations of independent directors Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi and Jhuma Guha.

 

Additionally, Sneha Kadam resigned from her position as company secretary and compliance officer, and Shailesh Shetty resigned as managing director of Secure value India (SVIL) and senior management personnel of the company. The company stated that all resignations were due to personal reasons.

Swan Energys consolidated net profit zoomed 406.30% to Rs 582.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 115.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,908.18 crore in Q3 FY25, up 19.88% as against Rs 1,591.67 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Genesys International Corporation reported a consolidated net profit jumped 31.81% to Rs 20.72 crore on a 50.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 89.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

