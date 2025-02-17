Business Standard

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 927.18 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 61.87% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 927.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 983.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales927.18983.42 -6 OPM %8.4114.26 -PBDT69.84110.92 -37 PBT28.8875.75 -62 NP28.8875.75 -62

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

