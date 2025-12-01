India's House Price Growth Cools to 2.2% in Q2 as Major Cities Drag Down the All-India HPI

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, namely Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.
