India's House Price Growth Cools to 2.2% in Q2 as Major Cities Drag Down the All-India HPI

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The All-India House Price Index (HPI) based on transactions in 18 major cities rose at a slower pace of 2.2% in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI.

The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, namely Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.

 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

