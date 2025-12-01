Maruti Suzuki India records 26% jump in Nov sales

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
In November 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 229,021 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 174,593 units, sales to other OEM of 8,371 units and exports of 46,057 units. Notably, the exports reached an all-time monthly high.Particulars Nov-25 Nov-24 % Change Domestic sales
1,82,964
1,52,898
19.7Exports
46,057
28,633
60.9Total Sales
2,29,021
1,81,531
26.2
