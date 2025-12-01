Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India records 26% jump in Nov sales

Maruti Suzuki India records 26% jump in Nov sales

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

In November 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 229,021 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 174,593 units, sales to other OEM of 8,371 units and exports of 46,057 units. Notably, the exports reached an all-time monthly high.

Particulars Nov-25 Nov-24 % Change Domestic sales

1,82,964

1,52,898

19.7

Exports

46,057

28,633

60.9

Total Sales

2,29,021

1,81,531

26.2

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

