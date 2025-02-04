Business Standard

India's Medical Value Travel market projected to reach $13.42 billion by 2026

India's Medical Value Travel market projected to reach $13.42 billion by 2026

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Ministry of Tourism stated in a latest update that Indias Medical Value Travel (MVT) sector is witnessing significant growth. The market, valued at $2.89 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $13.42 billion by 2026, driven by increasing foreign patient arrivals seeking high-quality and cost-effective treatment. Ministry of Tourism stated that Indias tourism sector, rich in heritage, culture, and diversity, is emerging as a global favorite and a key driver of economic growth. Recognizing its potential for employment-led development, the Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 2541.06 crore to enhance infrastructure, skill development, and travel facilitation. A major initiative includes developing 50 top tourist destinations in partnership with states through a challenge mode, ensuring world-class facilities and connectivity.

DEVIT wins two cybersecurity orders from US-based client

Larsen & Toubro to set up Pellet and DRI plant in MENA region

INR recovers marginally as dollar retreats from elevated levels

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 59.15% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

