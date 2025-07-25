Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2025.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 41.31 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 153.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd crashed 9.71% to Rs 746.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17250 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd lost 7.56% to Rs 1039.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11893 shares in the past one month.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd plummeted 7.19% to Rs 125.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85649 shares in the past one month.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd pared 6.84% to Rs 789.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

