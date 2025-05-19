Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's oilmeal export slides 13% in last six months

India's oilmeal export slides 13% in last six months

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has come up with the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of April, 2025 and has provisionally reported them at 465,863 tons compared to 465,156 tons in April 2024, up marginally. India harvested the record crop of soybean in kharif season and rape-mustard in rabi season which encouraged higher crushing and increased availability of meal, however export demand is lacking due to disparity in international market. The total export from Nov.24 to Apr.25 (6 months) indicates the export of soybean meal decreased to 13.35 lakh tons from 16.58 lakh tons while rapeseed meal is also down to 9.11 lakh tons from 9.30 lakh tons. Total export of oilmeals came in at 2420033 tons in last six months, down around 13% on year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kaya Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

India's sugar production comes in at 257.44 lakh tonnes

Sensex, Nifty rangebound amid higher volatility; VIX soars 4.51%

INR gains marginally amid feeble undertone in US dollar index

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

