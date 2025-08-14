Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption is expected to witness a steady increase in new few quarters. It estimates Indias petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption at 5.65 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2025, up 3.30% compared to previous year. The consumption is seen rising to 5.94 mbpd in 2026, up by 5.13% compared to 2025. Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels production is also seen gaining 4.12% on year to 1.01 mbpd in 2026.

