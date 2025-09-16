Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agriculture sector growing at impressive pace

Agriculture sector growing at impressive pace

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that agriculture in the country is growing at 3.7%, the highest in the world, thanks to the hard work of our farmers and scientists, and the governments farmer-friendly policies. Shivraj Singh emphasised that the Centre and the states are united, and for our nation, our people, and our farmers, we will continue working together with full strength as their welfare is paramount. Singh further said that weather is no longer predictable, hence more and more farmers should be covered under crop insurance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

