Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's total renewable energy capacity crosses 200 GW mark

India's total renewable energy capacity crosses 200 GW mark

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
India has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey, with the country's total renewable energy capacity crossing the 200 GW (gigawatt) mark as of October 10, 2024. According to the Central Electricity Authority, the total renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity now stands at 201.45 GW. This achievement underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future. When factoring in the 8,180 MW (megawatt) of nuclear capacity, the total non-fossil fuel-based power now accounts for almost half of the country's installed electricity generation capacity, signalling a strong move toward clean energy leadership on the global stage. India's total electricity generation capacity has reached 452.69 GW, with renewable energy contributing a significant portion of the overall power mix. As of October 2024, renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity stands at 201.45 GW, accounting for 46.3 percent of the country's total installed capacity. This marks a major shift in Indias energy landscape, reflecting the countrys growing reliance on cleaner, non-fossil fuel-based energy sources.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Lyka Labs shares rally 7% on CDSCO nod for diabetic neuropathy pain drug

Infosys

Infosys Q2 Preview: Co to lead Tier-I IT pack; profits may grow over 9% YoY

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,100; Financials marginally up

Rain, Chennai Rains

Heavy rains hit Andhra, low pressure likely to intensify into depression

Ola electric

Ola Electric share price up 5% as it consolidates 34% market share in Oct

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon