Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
IFCI Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, MMTC Ltd and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2024.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 15.40% to Rs 4686 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 73938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7565 shares in the past one month.
IFCI Ltd soared 9.51% to Rs 76.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 163.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.75 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tanla Platforms Ltd surged 9.42% to Rs 1042.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41191 shares in the past one month.
MMTC Ltd rose 8.80% to Rs 96.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd advanced 8.61% to Rs 490.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

