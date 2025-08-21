Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India sees record expansion in private sector business activity in August

India sees record expansion in private sector business activity in August

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index rose by over four points in August to 65.2, from 61.1 in July, signaling a rapid expansion in private sector business activity that was the quickest on record.

The rapid upturn in business activity was driven by a surge in sales volumes, with total new order intakes rising at one of the quickest rates on record. Hiring picked up, with jobs growth accelerating, while firms also registered their most optimistic assessment of the year-ahead outlook since March.

The latest survey data also revealed a strong degree of pricing power among companies as the rate of output charge inflation jumped to a 12-and-a-half-year high.

 

Sub-sector data revealed broad-based strength across India's economy as growth in both manufacturing and services output accelerated. Services was the better performer of the two, with its expansion in business activity hitting a fresh survey high.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI ticked up to 59.8 in August, from 59.1 in July, indicating a faster improvement in factory operating conditions across India. In fact, the index registered its highest reading since January 2008.

There was considerable strength in demand for Indian goods and services in August. Both manufacturers and service providers saw new order intakes rise at sharp and accelerated rates on the month, underpinning a near survey-record overall expansion. Export markets supported August's uplift in overall new business, underlying survey data showed.

Also Read

HDB Financial

HDB Financial shares rise as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage; check upside

Business Standard Infra

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: Urban growth outpacing planning, says Infravision CEO Jagan Shah

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 21: How to win Kar98K's Silvermoon Tide skin

Gurkha SUV, Force Motors

2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own?

PMI

India flash PMI surges to 65.2 in August on record services, mfg growth

As has been the case on a monthly basis since June 2022, private sector companies in India bolstered their workforce capacity in August. As for pricing trends, the latest survey data indicated an intensification of inflationary pressures across India's private sector.

Looking ahead, private sector companies in India anticipated further growth in business activity over the next 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India and Eurasian Economic Union to launch negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement

India and Eurasian Economic Union to launch negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement

Ola Electric corrects on profit booking

Ola Electric corrects on profit booking

Shanti Gold Intl rallies after Q1 PAT spikes 174% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Shanti Gold Intl rallies after Q1 PAT spikes 174% YoY to Rs 25 cr

RACL Geartech wins order for supply of transmission gears for premium motorcycles

RACL Geartech wins order for supply of transmission gears for premium motorcycles

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon