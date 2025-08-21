Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric corrects on profit booking

Ola Electric corrects on profit booking

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Ola Electric Mobility slipped 6.7% to Rs 49.75 on Thursday as investors booked profits after a steep two-day rally of 29.39%.

The recent gains were driven by a flurry of product launches and technology updates announced at the company's annual Sankalp 2025 event.

At the event, Ola unveiled the 4680 Bharat Cell, India's first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, which will power its upcoming vehicle line-up. It also introduced the countrys first ferrite motor without rare-earth magnets, set for phased deployment from Q3 FY26.

The company entered the sports scooter segment with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport, available with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs at a price of Rs 1,49,999. Deliveries begin January 2026. Two other models, the S1 Pro+ (Rs 1,69,999) and Roadster X+ (Rs 1,89,999), both equipped with the Bharat Cell, will hit the market this Navratri.

 

Among concept models, Ola showcased Diamondhead, an electric motorcycle capable of 0-100 kmph in 2 seconds, targeted for a sub-Rs 5 lakh launch in CY27.

The company also introduced its modular Gen 4 platform, which supports two-, three- and four-wheelers, as well as drones and humanoids. Compared to its Gen 1 predecessor, it offers 76% higher peak power, 25% lower weight, 15% better efficiency and 41% cost savings.

Also Read

Share Market

Clean Science hits 52-week low on reports of promoters selling 24% stake

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 300 pts; Jupiter Wagons up 12%; OMCs, realty gain

Business Standard Infra

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: Urban growth outpacing planning, says Infravision CEO Jagan Shah

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Hexaware Tech shares rise 4%; Nuvama initiates 'Buy' sees 23% upside

apple, apple logo

Apple to open third India store, 'Apple Hebbal', in Bengaluru on Sept 2

In software, Ola unveiled MoveOS 6, its AI-powered operating system with over 25 features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and multilingual support across 11 Indian languages. The rollout is planned for early 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shanti Gold Intl rallies after Q1 PAT spikes 174% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Shanti Gold Intl rallies after Q1 PAT spikes 174% YoY to Rs 25 cr

RACL Geartech wins order for supply of transmission gears for premium motorcycles

RACL Geartech wins order for supply of transmission gears for premium motorcycles

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Uncertainty driven by tariff and geopolitical uncertainty remains the major drag on growth, notes RBI minutes

Uncertainty driven by tariff and geopolitical uncertainty remains the major drag on growth, notes RBI minutes

Jupiter Wagons arm secures Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Jupiter Wagons arm secures Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon