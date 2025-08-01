Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during June 2025, services exports came in at US$ 32.10 billion, up 12% on year while services imports gained by 5% on year to US$ 15.89 billion. Services exports and imports dropped 1% and 4.77% respectively on monthly basis. However, net services export earnings jumped 4% on month to US$ 16.20 billion during the month.

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

Nifty below 24,700 level; metal shares lose sheen

BSE SME Shree Refrigerations defrosts investor interest with a steamy market entry

WPIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

