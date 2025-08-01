Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

with effect from 01 August 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announced that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas vide letter dated 31st July 2025 has entrusted the additional charge of Director (Marketing), IndianOil to Arvinder Singh Sahney (DIN 10652030), Chairman, IndianOil for a period of three months w.e.f. 01 August 2025, or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders whichever is the earliest.

Coal India records 20% YoY drop in Q1 PAT; net worth rises to Rs 1.07 lakh crore

Barbeque-Nation tumbles after reporting weak Q1 performance

Chalet Hotels jumps as Q1 PAT skyrockets 235% YoY to Rs 203 cr

Aditya Infotech IPO ends with 100.69x subscription

India's manufacturing sector continues to strengthen in July

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

