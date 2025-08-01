Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

NBCC (India) has announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Post, Government of India, for the development of various land parcels across the country.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement was formalized on 30 July 2025. Under the arrangement, NBCC will execute the projects using its self-sustainable redevelopment model. As part of the engagement, the company will serve as the Project Management and Marketing Consultant to ensure the optimal monetization of postal land assets.

The value of individual projects will be assessed and disclosed on a case-by-case basis, NBCC stated in the regulatory filing.

 

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.28% to Rs 108.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty below 24,700 level; metal shares lose sheen

BSE SME Shree Refrigerations defrosts investor interest with a steamy market entry

WPIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slides 210 pts; IT shares decline for 2nd day

Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

