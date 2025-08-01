Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

WPIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Nelcast Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2025.

Nelcast Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2025.

WPIL Ltd soared 12.00% to Rs 511.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50522 shares in the past one month.

 

Nelcast Ltd surged 11.17% to Rs 173.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27740 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd spiked 10.83% to Rs 60.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7776 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd spurt 9.84% to Rs 234.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2794 shares in the past one month.

UFO Moviez India Ltd gained 9.66% to Rs 79.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13347 shares in the past one month.

Sensex slides 210 pts; IT shares decline for 2nd day

Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

M&M total sales rises 26% YoY to 83,691 units in July'25

JSW Energy gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 743 cr

Barbeque-Nation tumbles after reporting weak Q1 performance

