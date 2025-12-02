India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 76,836 equity shares under ESOP

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 76,836 equity shares under ESOP on 02 December 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 542,600,900 consisting of 108,520,180 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 542,985,080 consisting of 108,597,016 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.
