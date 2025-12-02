Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 76,836 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 76,836 equity shares under ESOP on 02 December 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 542,600,900 consisting of 108,520,180 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 542,985,080 consisting of 108,597,016 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

