Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tumbles to hit psychological Rs 90/$mark

INR tumbles to hit psychological Rs 90/$mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee slumped sharply on Tuesday to hit the psychological 90-a-dollar level in intraday trade before settling 42 paise down at an all-time low of 89.95 (provisional) against the US dollar, largely owing to sustained importer demand for the American currency. Besides, foreign fund outflows from equities and lingering uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal, are keeping investor sentiment fragile. Indian shares also ended lower on Tuesday. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 503.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to 85,138.27, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 143.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,032.20. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.70, then lost its ground and fell to a record intraday low of 90.00 against the US dollar, down 47 paise over its previous close.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices extend losses for third day as banks drag

Indices extend losses for third day as banks drag

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 0.90%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 0.90%

Sensex slides 474 pts; European markets decline

Sensex slides 474 pts; European markets decline

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares under pressure

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares under pressure

Pound falters against dollar amid increasing BoE rate cut bets; GBP/INR futures approach 119 mark

Pound falters against dollar amid increasing BoE rate cut bets; GBP/INR futures approach 119 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon