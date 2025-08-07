India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 361.22 croreNet profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 43.00% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 361.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales361.22251.54 44 OPM %73.1970.91 -PBDT158.02110.89 43 PBT155.24108.07 44 NP119.4583.53 43
