N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.85% to Rs 117.98 croreNet profit of N K Textile Industries rose 105.84% to Rs 82.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.85% to Rs 117.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales117.9855.17 114 OPM %99.9999.96 -PBDT127.4559.87 113 PBT127.4559.87 113 NP82.8940.27 106
