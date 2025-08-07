Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 5.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 1290.28 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 5.40% to Rs 529.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 559.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 1290.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1313.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1290.281313.55 -2 OPM %47.7954.72 -PBDT801.98865.98 -7 PBT694.45752.56 -8 NP529.10559.32 -5
