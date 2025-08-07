Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 3641.88 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 0.39% to Rs 452.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 450.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 3641.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3310.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3641.883310.78 10 OPM %19.0721.88 -PBDT692.59713.79 -3 PBT633.24664.33 -5 NP452.45450.69 0
