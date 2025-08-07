Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 7.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 628.24 croreNet profit of Metro Brands rose 7.39% to Rs 98.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 628.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 576.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales628.24576.08 9 OPM %30.8631.31 -PBDT199.66182.96 9 PBT130.82122.95 6 NP98.5191.73 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content