Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India signs long term contract with Iran to develop and operate Chabahar port

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Long-term Main Contract for development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal, Chabahar has been signed between India Port Global Limited (IPGL) and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal visited Chabahar, Iran on 13 May 2024 to witness the signing ceremony. The Union Minister held fruitful bilateral meeting with his counterpart H.E. Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran. The Ministers recalled the common vision of their leaders to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in connectivity initiatives and in making Chabahar Port a regional connectivity hub.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon