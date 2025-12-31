Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India slaps three-year import duty on some steel products from China

India slaps three-year import duty on some steel products from China

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
India has slapped a three-year import duty of 11-12% on some steel products, as per an order issued by the finance ministry to curb the inflow of low-priced steel from China. As per the order published in the official government gazette, the tariff will be set at 12% in the first year and then reduced to 11.5% in the second year and further cut to 11% in the third year. The recent, sudden, sharp, and significant increase in imports of subject goods into India has caused and threatens to cause serious injury to the domestic industry/producers of subject goods, the order noted.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

