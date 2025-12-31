India's Industrial Output Rebounds 6.7% in November 2025, Driven by Manufacturing and Energy Growth

In addition, manufacturing output increased at an accelerated pace due to improved production of both consumer and capital goods. Mining and electricity producing facilities Continued to increase their output, contributing positively to the overall Industrial Production Index (IIP). Thus, the reversals of the declines in production numbers show the extent to which we can expect that there will be an overall increase in economic activity across most of the economy. There was an increase in production numbers for both the consumer and investment related sectors.
