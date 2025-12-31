Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Industrial Output Rebounds 6.7% in November 2025, Driven by Manufacturing and Energy Growth

India's Industrial Output Rebounds 6.7% in November 2025, Driven by Manufacturing and Energy Growth

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
India's industrial production rose 6.7% in November 2025 after achieving two consecutive yearly declines. The strength of growth came from greater investment in manufactured goods, increasing use of energy generation capacity, the continuing ability of major industrialised sectors There's an increase for each key sub-sector, including automotive manufacturing, electrical equipment production and textile production.

In addition, manufacturing output increased at an accelerated pace due to improved production of both consumer and capital goods. Mining and electricity producing facilities Continued to increase their output, contributing positively to the overall Industrial Production Index (IIP). Thus, the reversals of the declines in production numbers show the extent to which we can expect that there will be an overall increase in economic activity across most of the economy. There was an increase in production numbers for both the consumer and investment related sectors.

 

Mach Conferences jumps on securing Rs 92-crore Punjab pilgrimage order

ZF Steering Gear India jumps after bagging Rs 151-cr order

INR slips as recent slide in local equities weighs

Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

