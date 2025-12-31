Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5997 shares

Swan Corp Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 December 2025.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5997 shares. The stock gained 6.92% to Rs.453.20. Volumes stood at 9454 shares in the last session.

Swan Corp Ltd registered volume of 15.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75337 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.472.55. Volumes stood at 37452 shares in the last session.

 

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16554 shares. The stock increased 0.74% to Rs.1,720.40. Volumes stood at 51332 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Lasith Malinga

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Lasith Malinga returns as Sri Lanka bowling coach

KFin Technologies

Motilal Oswal sees KFin Tech as dominant, cash-generative; check outlook

Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index led the gains on Wednesday, rising over 1 per cent

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex extend gains as JSW Steel, RIL support; HFCL, KPI Green up 8%

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Voda Idea, Indus Towers soar up to 24% in Dec; stocks at 52-week highs

trade, import, export, container, shipping

EU's carbon tax to kick in from Jan 1, may hurt Indian exporters: GTRI

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd registered volume of 71875 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15740 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.1,278.65. Volumes stood at 13153 shares in the last session.

JSW Steel Ltd registered volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54656 shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.1,166.55. Volumes stood at 79882 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's Industrial Output Rebounds 6.7% in November 2025, Driven by Manufacturing and Energy Growth

India's Industrial Output Rebounds 6.7% in November 2025, Driven by Manufacturing and Energy Growth

Mach Conferences jumps on securing Rs 92-crore Punjab pilgrimage order

Mach Conferences jumps on securing Rs 92-crore Punjab pilgrimage order

ZF Steering Gear India jumps after bagging Rs 151-cr order

ZF Steering Gear India jumps after bagging Rs 151-cr order

INR slips as recent slide in local equities weighs

INR slips as recent slide in local equities weighs

Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateSanDisk Creator Phone SSD Review
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon