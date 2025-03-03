Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India is set to become the world's third-largest economy within two years, having already reached the fifth position. Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi, he highlighted the crucial role of both public and private sectors in economic growth and stressed the importance of self-reliance. He emphasized the need for private sector involvement in the defence industry. Singh also noted the steady rise in Indias per capita income and praised the dedication of Indian soldiers as the nations first line of defence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt open higher

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt open higher

Hyundai Motor sells 58,727 auto units in February'23; records export growth of nearly 7%

Hyundai Motor sells 58,727 auto units in February'23; records export growth of nearly 7%

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon