India to set up an additional minimum 80 GW coal based capacity by 2031-32

Ministry of Power stated in a latest update that in order to meet the estimated electricity demand by the year 2031-32, generation planning studies have been carried out by Central Electricity Authority (CEA). As per the study results, it is envisaged that to meet the base load requirement of the country in 2032, the required coal & lignite based installed capacity would be 283 GW against the present installed capacity of 217.5 GW. Considering this, Government of India proposes to set up an additional minimum 80 GW coal based capacity by 2031-32.

The estimated capital cost for setting up of new coal based thermal capacity as considered in National Electricity Plan is Rs 8.34 Cr/ MW (at 2021-22 price level). Hence, the thermal capacity addition is expected to entail an expenditure of minimum Rs. 6,67,200 Crs by 2031-32. To reduce the dependency on coal based thermal power plants, Government of India has planned to augment non-fossil fuel based installed electricity generation capacity. India in its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) stands committed to achieve about 50 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. At present India has already achieved 45.5% Installed Capacity from non-fossil fuel-based resources.