Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.83% in the September 2025 quarter

India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 118.49 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 30.83% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 118.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales118.49145.63 -19 OPM %16.1213.75 -PBDT25.3425.94 -2 PBT23.6124.33 -3 NP16.4723.81 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon