Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 787.21 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 5.09% to Rs 74.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales787.21711.29 11 OPM %12.7414.79 -PBDT117.56120.09 -2 PBT101.90106.12 -4 NP74.7078.71 -5
