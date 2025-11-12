Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 5.09% to Rs 74.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales787.21711.29 11 OPM %12.7414.79 -PBDT117.56120.09 -2 PBT101.90106.12 -4 NP74.7078.71 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2025 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2025 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon