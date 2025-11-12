Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.07% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of Sunshine Capital declined 80.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 80.07% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.135.67 -80 OPM %39.8256.26 -PBDT0.633.30 -81 PBT0.633.30 -81 NP0.633.30 -81
