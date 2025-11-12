Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 46.32% to Rs 21.67 crore

Net profit of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.32% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.6714.81 46 OPM %15.417.16 -PBDT2.140.05 4180 PBT1.54-0.45 LP NP1.45-0.34 LP

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

