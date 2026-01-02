Friday, January 02, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UK CETA to Boost Trade Opportunities, Especially for Exporters in East and Northeast India

India-UK CETA to Boost Trade Opportunities, Especially for Exporters in East and Northeast India

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is expected to be implemented in the first half of 2026, marking a new era in partnership between the two nations, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said.

Notably, the agreement is designed to offer opportunities for businesses of all sizes, particularly for exporters in West Bengal and the 12 states across East and Northeast India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India opens SWMA e-auctions to foreign coal buyers

Coal India opens SWMA e-auctions to foreign coal buyers

Coal India climbs after foreign buyers get direct access to SWMA E-Auctions

Coal India climbs after foreign buyers get direct access to SWMA E-Auctions

Radico Khaitan Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Radico Khaitan Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Devyani International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Devyani International Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon