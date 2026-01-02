Friday, January 02, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India climbs after foreign buyers get direct access to SWMA E-Auctions

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Coal India rallied 6.78% to Rs 427.50 after the company announced that foreign coal consumers can now directly participate in its e-auction platform.

In a regulatory filing, Coal India said it has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company, effective 1 January 2026.

Under the revised framework, foreign buyers are permitted to take part in SWMA auctions alongside domestic consumers. Earlier, coal consumers from across the border could access Coal Indias coal only through domestic traders, who were allowed to buy and sell coal without any end-use restrictions.

 

Payment process would be transparent as per Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules. While buyers from Nepal can make the payments in rupees as well as US Dollar, buyers from the other two countries are required to affect their payment in US Dollars, valuation of which would be on rupees.

All operational and procedural modalities have been incorporated in the updated Scheme. Key provisions for foreign buyers include one-time registration, participation through digital bidding, advance electronic payments and export through notified logistics channels.

Opening SWMA e-auctions to foreign buyers reflects CILs calibrated approach to market expansion while fully safeguarding domestic coal requirements. This step enhances transparency, competition and global market integration said a senior company official.

Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of Coal and also operates Coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, brick kilns.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 30.32% to Rs 4,354.24 crore on a 1.10% fall in total income to Rs 32,327.16 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

