Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Vivimed Labs Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and SRG Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 January 2026.

Cupid Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 419.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 55.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vivimed Labs Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 15.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10126 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd dropped 9.86% to Rs 617.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd slipped 7.54% to Rs 282. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 348 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

