Volumes soar at Devyani International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Devyani International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Devyani International Ltd recorded volume of 379.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.45 lakh shares

IDBI Bank Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 January 2026.

Devyani International Ltd recorded volume of 379.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.39% to Rs.150.95. Volumes stood at 15.28 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 946.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.00% to Rs.114.14. Volumes stood at 69.9 lakh shares in the last session.

 

SJVN Ltd clocked volume of 336.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.61% to Rs.83.42. Volumes stood at 16.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd recorded volume of 325.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.00% to Rs.335.60. Volumes stood at 239.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd clocked volume of 16.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.502.70. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

