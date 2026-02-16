Monday, February 16, 2026 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India wholesale price inflation rises 1.81% in January

India wholesale price inflation rises 1.81% in January

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
India's wholesale prices increased in January to hit the highest level in ten months, official data revealed on Monday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 1.81 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.83 percent rise in December.

Further, this was the fastest growth since March 2025, when prices had risen more than 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in manufactured products accelerated to 2.86 percent from 1.82 percent. Food prices showed an increase of 1.41 percent after remaining flat in December, and inflation based on primary articles quickened to 2.21 percent from 0.21 percent.

Meanwhile, the decline in costs for fuel and power deepened to 4.01 percent from 2.31 percent.

 

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose at a stable rate of 0.51 percent.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

