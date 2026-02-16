Dynacons Systems & Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Cygeniq Inc.

To deliver AI-driven cyber defense and AI governance solutions across India, Middle East & APAC

Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced a strategic collaboration with Cygeniq Inc., US-based Al-native cybersecurity firm, to deliver next-generation AI-driven cyber defense and AI governance solutions across India, Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration brings together Dynacons' strengths in security technology risk consulting, managed security services, and enterprise-scale delivery with Cygeniq's GenAl-powered cybersecurity platform and AI advisory capabilities. Together, Dynacons and Cygeniq aim to help organizations improve cyber resilience, enhance compliance readiness, and proactively address rapidly evolving digital threats.

