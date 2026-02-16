Monday, February 16, 2026 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power to acquire Nabha Power from L&T Power Development

Torrent Power to acquire Nabha Power from L&T Power Development

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

At an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore

Torrent Power has entered into a definitive agreement with L&T Power Development (L&TPDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to acquire 100% of equity stake and convertible instruments in Nabha Power (NPL) for an Enterprise Value of Rs 6,889 crore.

NPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of LTPDL, and the transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. NPL owns and operates a 1,400 MW (2 X 700 MW) supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rajpura in Patiala district, Punjab.

NPL is a fully contracted thermal power asset with revenue of Rs 4,866 crore and Adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,153 crore in FY 2025. The supercritical plant, built on advanced Japanese technology, maintains sustained availability levels above 90%. Strategically located in a power-deficit region, the plant also supports potential ancillary revenue streams. Furthermore, existing infrastructure allows for seamless expansion of capacity, supporting future growth opportunities.

 

Upon completion of the acquisition, Torrent's operational capacity will increase from ~5 GW to 6.4 GW. In addition, Torrent will gain NPL's institutional expertise and decade-long technical capabilities, developed through exceptional implementation and operational excellence. This acquisition creates valuable synergies that will strengthen Torrent's greenfield thermal power development strategy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Dynacons Systems & Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Cygeniq Inc.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Cygeniq Inc.

Precision Wires hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 99% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Precision Wires hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 99% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd down for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast