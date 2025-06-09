Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors in 11 years: PM

India witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors in 11 years: PM

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that under the 11 years of his government India has not just become the fastest-growing major economy but is also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation. A clear focus on good governance and transformation, Modi said of the last 11 years as his government finished the first year of its third term. From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress, he added.

Glenmark receives DCGI approval to launch oncology drug BRUKINSA in India

JSW Steel registers 8% YoY growth in May'25 steel production volume

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

