Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 89288 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8753 shares

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2025.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 89288 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8753 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.1,195.30. Volumes stood at 6429 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28107 shares. The stock gained 10.08% to Rs.804.85. Volumes stood at 76533 shares in the last session.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22674 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.618.60. Volumes stood at 38454 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates:

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj twins, TaMo lift Sensex 400 pts; Nifty IT, PSB, Pvt Bk up 1%

Railways, train

At least 3 feared dead as passengers fall off moving train in Thane

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh Awami League concerned over Starmer's upcoming meeting with Yunus

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy gains 2% after 198.2 million shares change hands in blocks

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness in Uttarakhand

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32420 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.740.10. Volumes stood at 25288 shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd notched up volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.185.30. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

OCCL spurts on likelly boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

OCCL spurts on likelly boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon