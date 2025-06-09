Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 375.52 points or 0.46% to 82,564.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.90 points or 0.48% to 25,121.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.93%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,675 shares rose and 1,106 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Indias forex reserves dropped by $1.237 billion to $691.485 billion for the week ended May 30, the RBI said on Friday.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates:

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj twins, TaMo lift Sensex 400 pts; Nifty IT, PSB, Pvt Bk up 1%

Railways, train

At least 3 feared dead as passengers fall off moving train in Thane

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh Awami League concerned over Starmer's upcoming meeting with Yunus

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy gains 2% after 198.2 million shares change hands in blocks

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness in Uttarakhand

For the week ended May 30, foreign currency assetsa major component of the reservesfell $1.952 billion to $584 billion, according to the RBI data.

The gold reserves increased by $723 million to $84.305 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $2 million to $18.569 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $6 million at $4.395 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.71% to 7,222.05. The index rose 2.3% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

UCO Bank (up 4.34%), Bank of India (up 4.2%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.71%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.61%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.49%), Union Bank of India (up 2.75%), Canara Bank (up 2.63%), Central Bank of India (up 2.54%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.28%), and Indian Bank (up 2.14%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PNC Infratech added 3.52% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 239.94 crore from PWD-Rajasthan for the construction of a flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 1.39% after the firm received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project.

Lupin rose 0.05%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for oxcarbazepine extended-release (ER) tablets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

OCCL spurts on likelly boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

OCCL spurts on likelly boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

Kalpataru Projects jumps after securing Rs 3,789 crore orders

Kalpataru Projects jumps after securing Rs 3,789 crore orders

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Nykaa Q4 PAT soars 192% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon