Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 375.52 points or 0.46% to 82,564.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.90 points or 0.48% to 25,121.20.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.93%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,675 shares rose and 1,106 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias forex reserves dropped by $1.237 billion to $691.485 billion for the week ended May 30, the RBI said on Friday.
Also Read
For the week ended May 30, foreign currency assetsa major component of the reservesfell $1.952 billion to $584 billion, according to the RBI data.
The gold reserves increased by $723 million to $84.305 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $2 million to $18.569 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $6 million at $4.395 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.71% to 7,222.05. The index rose 2.3% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
UCO Bank (up 4.34%), Bank of India (up 4.2%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.71%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.61%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.49%), Union Bank of India (up 2.75%), Canara Bank (up 2.63%), Central Bank of India (up 2.54%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.28%), and Indian Bank (up 2.14%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
PNC Infratech added 3.52% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 239.94 crore from PWD-Rajasthan for the construction of a flyover in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 1.39% after the firm received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project.
Lupin rose 0.05%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for oxcarbazepine extended-release (ER) tablets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content