JSW Steel registers 8% YoY growth in May'25 steel production volume

JSW Steel registers 8% YoY growth in May'25 steel production volume

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

JSW Steel has recorded consolidated steel production of 22.73 lakh tonnes in May 2025, which is higher by 8% as compared with production volume of 20.98 lakh tonnes reported in May 2024.

Indian operations produced 21.94 lakh tonnes of steel in May 2025, up 9% YoY. The steel production of JSW Steel USA Ohio, however, declined by 7% YoY to 0.79 lakh tonnes during the period under review.

Capacity utilisation for May 2025 at Indian Operations was at 80% primarily due to planned maintenance shutdown of one of the blast furnace at Dolvi. The blast furnace was restarted on 30 May 2025.

 

The cumulative steel production for FY26 (till May 2025) was 47.56 lakh tonnes, up 13% YoY.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 24 billion JSW Group. Over the last three decades, the company has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India's leading integrated steel company with consolidated crude steel capacity of 35.7 MTPA including 1.5 MTPA in US.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of JSW Steel rose 15.70% to Rs 1503 crore while gross sales declined 2.86% to Rs 44341 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 1006.50 on the BSE.

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

