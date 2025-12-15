Monday, December 15, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India WPI stays negative at -0.32% as food price deflation moderates

India WPI stays negative at -0.32% as food price deflation moderates

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Indias wholesale inflation remained in deflationary territory in November, with WPI falling 0.32% year-on-year, easing from a 1.21% drop in October. Food prices continued to weigh on the index, though the pace of decline moderated, with wholesale food inflation at -2.6% compared with -5.04% previously. Vegetable prices fell 20.23% after a much steeper 34.97% drop in October, signalling some stabilization. Manufactured product prices rose 1.33% year-on-year, while fuel and power prices declined 2.27%, keeping overall inflation pressures subdued.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Crest Ventures announces joint development project in Chembur, Mumbai

Crest Ventures announces joint development project in Chembur, Mumbai

Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 0.48%, rises for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 0.48%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.2%, gains for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.2%, gains for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd soars 0.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd soars 0.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon