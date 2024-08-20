Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 36.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.83% to Rs 409.14 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 36.93% to Rs 76.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.83% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 248.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.